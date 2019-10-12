PM Modi gifts Xi image embossed silk shawl to Chinese premier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted a handmade large-sized silk shawl to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the concluding day of their two-day informal summit here. The shawl, with an embossment of the image of Xi in gold, which are zari embellishments on a bright red silk background, was displayed by Modi to Xi at Mamallapuram near here.

The Prime Minister later gifted the silk shawl RPT shawl to Xi, made by weavers of a Coimbatore based society. Earlier, Modi took Xi around an exhibition on handlooms and other handcrafted artifacts of Tamil Nadu, including statues of Buddha in the premises of Taj Fisherman's Cove, a seaside resort at Kovalam.

The Prime Minister also briefed Xi about the handlooms of Tamil Nadu. The two leaders witnessed a live demonstration of handloom weaving by a weaver.

Jinping in return gifted a porcelain memento, which had Modi's image. Gifts presented to the Chinese leader on Friday included a Tanjore art painting from Poompuhar, a dancing Saraswati, a beautiful glass painting and a lamp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)