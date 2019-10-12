International Development News
Man held for damaging Hanuman idol in J-K's Reasi

PTI Jammu
Updated: 12-10-2019 20:49 IST
A resident of Madhya Pradesh was arrested on Saturday for allegedly damaging an idol of Lord Hanuman at an 'ashram' in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Deepak Kumar, a resident of Neemuch district, was living in Pouni area for the last few days but the motive behind his sacrilegious act was not known immediately, a police official said.

He said a complaint was received on Friday in which it was alleged that some unidentified persons destroyed the idol at Shiv Shakti ashram in Kothian village around 4 am. Senior Superintendent of Police Rashmi Wazir constituted a special team and a probe was initiated after registration of case against the accused, the official said.

He said a few suspects were rounded up on the basis of some inputs. In this process, the police team got a major breakthrough on Saturday evening when it zeroed on and arrested Kumar, the prime accused, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
