Ensure quality family time for cops: IG Meerut to Noida Police

Ensure training for police personnel to speed up investigation in online criminal cases, Inspector General, Meerut Range, Alok Singh told top Noida Police officials during a meeting here. Singh also discussed with Noida Police chief Vaibhav Krishna measures to de-stress the force personnel by ensuring "quality family time" to them during the meeting.

The Meerut Range IG was on a surprise inspection in Gautam Buddh Nagar district during which he visited the Phase 2 police station, officials said. "He reviewed security preparation ahead of the festive season and directed the local police to beef up security at hotels, shopping malls and to be vigilant about movement of criminals," a police spokesperson said.

The IG also laid focus on checking ATM-related and car jacking cases in the area and called for improving further the response time of PRVs as he was joined by SP Noida Vineet Jaiswal and SP Greater Noida Ranvijay Singh, the spokesperson said. "He has directed top brass for training of investigators for online crimes so that investigation in these cases could be completed swiftly," the official said.

"The IG also discussed measures for de-stressing the police personnel and ensuring them quality family time by way of proper regulation on approval of leaves to them," the official added. Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Police do not get any weekly offs and the force is short on staff, according to a 2018 central government data.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which has nearly two dozen police stations spread over 1,400 sq km area, is working with a staff of around 1,500 people, according to local police sources.

