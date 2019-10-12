Six arrested in connection with firing incident in Rohini

Six people were arrested in connection with an alleged firing incident during a scuffle between two neighbors over parking a car in the Rohini area, police said on Saturday. According to police, they received information on Friday at around 10.30 pm regarding firing at pocket G-28, sector-3, Rohini.

Later, it was found that one Deepak had parked his car near his residence. His neighbor Ram Sagar Mishra objected to it, following which a scuffle broke out and Mishra and his friends allegedly beat up Deepak, police said. Thereafter, people from both parties came to the street and whipped out pistols. One of Deepak's friends fired in the air and when the other party tried to fire, one of Deepak's known people snatched the weapon, a senior police officer said.

Police said cross FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the instance of one Geeta Mishra and Pooja Goswami. Both the parties have accused each other of abusing, threatening and firing in the air, police said.

During the investigation, police arrested Pankaj, Sumit, Ram Sagar Mishra, Dhananjay Singh, Raj Kumar, and Deepak. The weapon used in firing and empty cartridge along with the snatched pistol have been recovered, they said.

