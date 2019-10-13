UP: Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide over crop damage

A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district after his crops were damaged due to excessive rains, an official said on Sunday. Sureshchandra Tiwari consumed a poisonous substance in his agricultural field in Kulpahar area on Saturday, Tehsildar Subodhmani Sharma said.

Tiwari was rushed to a primary health centre, where he was declared dead, the official said. The farmer's family told officials that Tiwari took the extreme step as he could not repay the loans after his crops suffered damage due to excess rains, Sharma said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)