Blackbuck skin recovered, eight held

The forest department has recovered the skin of a blackbuck from Jamnagar town in Gujarat and arrested eight persons in this connection, an official said on Sunday. The blackbuck hide was recovered from two men on October 10 when they were trying to sell it, the official said.

"Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Jamnagar forest department on Thursday held two persons trying to find customers for the blackbuck skin, used for black magic," he added. During their interrogation, the duo named six others, who were also arrested under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, the official said, adding that all of them were produced in a local court, which remanded them in a four-day custody..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)