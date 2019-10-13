84-year-old woman killed by son over property in Kerala

An 84-year-old woman reported missing since last month has allegedly been killed by her son after she refused to part with her property, and her body buried within the premises of their house near here, police said. Sunil(50) was arrested on Sunday following investigations into a complaint lodged by his sister that their mother had gone missing since September 3.

Police said the man used to beat up his mother insisting that she transfer her property to him. The incident occurred at Chempumukku and police are on the look out for Sunil's accomplice, who is absconding, in connection with the killing.

Earlier, when the police questioned Sunil, he had said his mother left home without informing anyone. Later, he went absconding, police said.

However, they managed to trace him and based on his confession recovered the body of Savithri from the house..

