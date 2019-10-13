Gzb: Separate magistrate appointed to ensure Hindon river cleaning

The Ghaziabad administration has appointed a separate magistrate to ensure the cleaning of the Hindon river and supervise the ongoing renovation and beautification work of its banks, an official said on Sunday. Additional City Magistrate Satyendra Kumar Singh has been designated as 'Hindon Magistrate' to ensure quick cleaning of water hyacinth from the river and renovation of its "dilapidated banks" before Chhath Puja, said Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

He said Singh will monitor the work of irrigation department, municipal corporation and the recently constituted Hindon sanitation force. A stretch of the Hindon river between railway over-bridge and NH-58 has been clogged by water hyacinths and its banks, which had been renovated earlier, are in a dilapidated condition, the DM had said.

The 400 km-long Hindon, a tributary of Yamuna, originates in Saharanpur and passes through six districts in western Uttar Pradesh.

