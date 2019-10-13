Four dead, one injured as bus hits car

Four persons were killed and another was injured when their car was hit by a luxury bus near Ambav village in Kheda district of Gujarat on Sunday evening, police said. The incident occurred on Dakor-Sevaliya Road, they said.

The deceased were identified as Ghanshyam Patel, Rasikbhai Chandubhai, Harin Bhagat and Suresh Patel, police said. "The deceased were associated with the Swaminarayan sect. They were returning to Godhra after offering prayers at a Swaminarayan temple in Vadtal," an official of Savaliya police station said..

