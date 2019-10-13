Early warning system developed to alert people on calamities:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the state government has developed an early warning system to alert people about natural calamities. On the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, observed on October 13 every year, Banerjee said in a tweet that the state government has constructed flood shelters and relief godowns at district, subdivision and block levels.

"Our government in #Bangla has developed SMS-based early warning system for alerting people #Bangla about impending natural calamities," she posted on her twitter handle. The UN General Assembly had called for the International Day for Disaster Reduction in 1989 as a way to promote a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction..

