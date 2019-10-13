Maha: Four feared downed in river

Four persons are feared to have drowned while swimming in Jambu river near Chikhli town in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in the afternoon, a Buldhana police official said.

"Total six youths in the age group of 18 to 20, all residents of Chikhli, had gone for a swim in the river. While four of them jumped into water, two others preferred to sit outside," he said. "But after some time, those four youths failed to come outside. When they could not be spotted anywhere for a long time, their friends informed the locals, who alerted the police and a rescue operation was launched," the official said.

None of them have been traced so far, he added..

