Officers carry out surprise checks at 3 Odisha hospitals

Surprise checks were carried out at three state-run hospitals in Odisha on Sunday as part of an exercise to gauge the implementation of the "Mo Sarkar" (My Government) initiative launched by the state government. Three teams comprising officers of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the health department visited the district headquarters hospitals of Puri, Dhenkanal and Jajpur during the day, an official statement said.

The team members spoke to the patients at the three hospitals and obtained feedback from them about the facilities available and related matters. Discussions were also held by the teams with the doctors regarding requirements of the hospitals, the statement said.

The "Mo Sarkar" programme, launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, is a feedback system, which finds its roots in the Gandhian philosophy of giving people a voice in governance. Under the initiative, the chief minister, ministers and senior officials will be dialling random numbers for feedback on the quality of service received in police stations and government-run hospitals..

