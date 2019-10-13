Man killed in accident in northeast Delhi

A 45-year-old man was killed and another injured after their cycles were hit by a speeding truck in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred when Vasudev Dikshit and Sandeep Sharma, 35, who are newspaper vendors, were on their cycles when the truck hit them near an intersection and fled, they said.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Dikshit was declared dead. Sharma suffered minor injuries and is being treated, a senior police officer said. The truck was from Haryana and a case of rash driving was registered against the driver, identified as Faraz, at the Khajuri Khas police station, he said.

The 28-year-old truck driver fled after the incident but was later caught by police and the vehicle was seized, the officer added. The accused driver is a resident of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Dikshit was a resident of Jai Prakash Nagar in Ghonda. Police said the family members of the deceased have been informed and a post-mortem will be conducted soon, they added.

