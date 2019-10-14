10 arrested in witchcraft torture case in Odisha

Ten persons have been arrested for allegedly pulling out the teeth of a 55-year-old man and forcing him to consume human excreta after suspecting him of practising witchcraft in Ganjam district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred at Jhada Sahi under Jagannath Prasad police station, 80 km from here, on Thursday and the accused were arrested on Sunday, a police officer said.

This was the second such case of torture triggered by suspicion of practising black magic in the district in last fortnight. The arrests were made on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim Sudam Nayak on Friday, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bhanjanagar, S S Mishra.

The accused, most of them distant relatives of the victim, held Nayak responsible for the death of a 20-year-old man about a fortnight ago, the SDPO said. They alleged that use of black magic by Nayak had resulted in the man's death, Mishra said.

Nayak fled the village out of fear after being tortured by the villagers on Thursday and took shelter in a relatives house at Bhanjanagar. Some other people, who were also involved in the attack, will also be arrested, said the SDPO.

Recently, the police had arrested 35 people in Gopapur village under Khallikote police station limits in the district for allegedly pulling out the teeth of six elderly men and forcing them to consume human excreta, suspecting them of practising witchcraft. After the incident, the police had conducted an awareness drive at Gopapur, urging people to stop believing in superstitions and refrain from indulging in such practices.

