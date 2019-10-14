Two minor siblings drown in pond in Rajasthan's Bundi

Two minor siblings drowned in a pond while taking a bath in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Monday. Ajay Bairwa (12) and his brother Sunil Bairwa (8) had gone for bathing in Navalpura village under Indergarh police station. They had also taken their young sister Khushi with them, Station House officer Doulat Kumar Sahu said.

Ajay and Sunil slipped into deep waters of the pond while bathing and drowned, he said. Khushi rushed to home and informed her family members, who reported the matter to police, Sahu said.

Their bodies were fished out late Sunday evening. They were handed over to the family members Sunday morning after post-mortem, he said.

