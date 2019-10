A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his 13-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday.

The 33-year-old father made an attempt to rape the minor while she was asleep. He also beat up his two sons for opposing him, they said.

According to Station House Officer Subhash Singh Rathore, police registered a case against the father and arrested him.

