Pakistan Rangers fired from small arms to target areas along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Monday.

There was no damage to any property in the ceasefire violations that took place overnight, they said.

The Pakistani Rangers opened fire on BoPs and villages in Chadwal belt of Hiranagar sector.

