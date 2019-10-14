India story of Panama Papers probe to be published by Penguin

Penguin Random House India on Monday announced it will publish the untold India story related to the Panama Papers media investigation next month. Swati Chopra, senior commissioning editor of Penguin Random House India, says the Panama Papers investigation represents a singular moment in history when journalists around the world simultaneously broke a story whose impact was felt globally.

“We are proud to publish the firsthand account of the India story, by the journalists who participated in the investigation,” she says. “The Panama Papers: The Untold India Story of the Trailblazing Global Offshore Investigation” is written by journalists Ritu Sarin, Jay Mazoomdaar and P Vaidyanathan Iyer about what is being called the “most ambitious media investigation ever” that shook the world.

The book will be published under the Vintage imprint of Penguin. The authors present their side of the story and narrate the behind-the-scenes drama that made the investigation a roller-coaster ride, the publishers said.

The book will talk about the challenges faced by the three journalists and the hurdles they had to cross in the months and days leading up to the global publication D-Day.

