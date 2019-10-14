Actor Lisa Ray to pen three new books

Following her successful debut with "Close to the Bone" in May this year, supermodel-actor and cancer survivor Lisa Ray is all set to pen three new books, publisher HarperCollins India announced on Monday. The books will include a work of non-fiction, a novel, and a collection of poems.

"I thank my publishers for their support of me and my words. I am truly excited and humbled to be able to focus on my writing career as I feel very comfortable in the skin of an author," said Ray. While the novel, which will release in 2023, centres on the quest of a woman battling with her conscience and the inherent impulse to fly free, the book of poetry will reflect the author's feisty spirit.

"'Close to the Bone' was testament to Lisa's literary prowess. Her debut held the promise of a long and successful writing career. We are absolutely delighted that she has chosen us to accompany her on this exciting journey," Diya Kar, publisher, HarperCollins India, said on the recent acquisition of her three books. Ray's debut book beside being a memoir of a cancer-survivor, was also an insightful travelogue of her life-changing experiences. The actress was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare cancer affecting the bone marrow in 2009.

