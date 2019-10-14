J and K Police one of the finest forces of country: Governor Malik

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday hailed the sacrifices of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, saying it has become one of the finest forces of the country. Malik was speaking at the passing out parade of 1,033 constables from the Police Training School at Kathua.

Referring to the killing of inspector Arshad Khan by militants in south Kashmir in June, the governor said sacrifices like this by the J and K Police personnel have earned them the honour and respect of the people of the country. "They have also earned the respect of the top leadership of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

He asked the passing out constables to discharge their duties without any fear and pressure. "J and K Police has become one of the finest forces of the country due to its sacrifices," Malik said.

He said he is always ready to work for the welfare to the police personnel and their families. The attestation-cum-passing out parade of the constables was held at S Prithinandan Singh Police Training School at Kathua. Malik was the chief guest on the occasion and inspected the parade and took salute.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh thanked the governor for enhancing the ex-gratia to the next of kin of the police personnel and the SPOs killed in the line of duty. He said the joining of the 1,033 pass outs will further strengthen the force in maintaining law and order.

