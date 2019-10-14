TN Dy CM lauds Abhijit Banerjee for winning Nobel Economics

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday congratulated Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee for winning the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize. The Kolkata-born Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty." In a tweet Panneerselvam said it was a matter of joy that one of the three recipients of Nobel Prize was an Indian-American.

"My hearty greetings to Abhijit Banerjee for making India proud in the global arena," he said in the tweet. Banerjee and French-American Duflo both work at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while Kremer is at Harvard University.

Banerjee, 58, was educated at the University of Calcutta, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Harvard University, where he received his Ph.D in 1988. He is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to his profile on the MIT website..

