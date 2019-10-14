Police exhume boy's body 10 years after commencing probe into

Police personnel on Monday exhumed the body of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a pond near here ten years ago after the team probing the case decided to conduct forensic examination on the remains. Adharsh was found dead a few hours after he had left home to buy milk on April 5, 2009, police said.

The decision to exhume the body was taken following the police investigation into the suspected serial killings of six members of a family in Kozhikode over a span of 14 years from 2002. Police earlier claimed the boy's death was due to drowning, but the post-mortem examination revealed that it was due to head and spinal cord injuries, leading to a case of unnatural death being registered.

The boys family alleged that he was subjected to sexual abuse and murdered and that the local police had failed to obtain any leads into the case. In 2016, the state police chief transferred the case to the Crime Branch.

"We have taken all the necessary parts...We will conduct the forensic and DNA examination," the investigating officer told the media. The body was exhumed by the investigating team comprising Kerala police and crime branch personnel..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)