Special Marriage Act to be applicable to Sikkim

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the extension of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, under which inter-religion weddings can be registered, to Sikkim. Punitive provisions for the violation of the Act will also come into force in the Northeastern state with the publication of a notification by the Union Home Ministry.

In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (n) of article 371F of the Constitution, the President hereby extends the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (43 of 1954) to the State of Sikkim, subject to the certain modifications, the home ministry notification said. The Special Marriage Act provides for a special form of marriage in certain cases, for the registration of such and certain other marriages and for divorce.

If those marrying under the Act have a living spouse, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine. Anyone marrying under the Act if try to conceal a former marriage from the person with whom subsequent marriage is contracted, shall be punished with imprison­ment which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine.

