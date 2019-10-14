Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9.15 pm. CAL7 NOBEL-ABHIJIT-BANDHAN Nobel winners Banerjee, Duflo worked with Bandhan for anti-poverty programme Kolkata: Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo, joint winners of the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize, were closely associated with city-based Bandhan Bank for an anti-poverty programme, a top official of the lender said on Monday.

CAL9 NOBEL-ABHIJIT MOTHER Happy and proud : mother on Abhijit Banerjee winning the Nobel Kolkata: Nirmala Banerjee, the mother of Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee Monday said it was a proud moment for her and she is very happy for his achievements. CAL11 BH-NITISH-STUBBLE Farmers burning stubble in fields will be deprived of govt facilities: Nitish Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed concern over the rising trend of farmers in Bihar setting agricultural residue on fire and warned the cultivators burning stubble in fields will be deprived of the facilities provided by the state government.

CAL17 NOBEL-BANERJEE-SCHOOL Banerjee showed sparks of brilliance from a tender age: Classmate, teacher Kolkata: As Kolkata celebrates city boy Abhijit Banerjee's Nobel glory, his classmate and school teacher remember the MIT professor to be introvert and unassuming in school, who showed sparks of brilliance from a tender age. CAL18 NOBEL-ABHIJIT AMARTYA SEN Very very happy and delighted : Amartya Sen Kolkata: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday said he was "very very happy and delighted" over Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee jointly winning the Nobel in Economics.

CAL21 NOBEL-BANERJEE-LD ECONOMY Indian economy is on a shaky ground: Nobel awardee Banerjee Kolkata: Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who on Monday won the 2019 Nobel for Economics, said Indian economy is on a shaky ground. CES10 TR-SCAM-ARREST Former Tripura chief engineer arrested over Rs 600cr PWD scam Agartala: The Tripura Police on Monday arrested a former chief engineer of the state Public Works Department (PWD) for alleged involvement in financial irregularities amounting to Rs 600 crore..

