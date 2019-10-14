International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Boy, 11, missing for months found in Delhi, reunited with family in Chandigarh

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 14-10-2019 21:55 IST
Boy, 11, missing for months found in Delhi, reunited with family in Chandigarh

An eleven-year-old boy, who had been missing from his village in Chandigarh for nearly four months, was found at a shelter home in Lajpat Nagar in Delhi and reunited with his family, police said on Monday. A South Delhi police team found the boy had been at the shelter home since July 8, they said.

"Initially, the boy was unable to remember his address but after we counselled him, he told the name of his village Paddupur, Majra, Chandigarh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. A police team was sent to Chandigarh and his photograph was shared with the local police, he said.

They showed the photo to the pradhan of his village who confirmed he had gone missing four months ago, police said. The boy's father identified him and he was handed over to his parents, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019