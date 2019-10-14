Maoist wanted for killing of Jharkhand SP nabbed

A Maoist allegedly involved in the killing of then Superintendent of Police of Dumka district, Amarjit Balihar, six years ago has been nabbed in Pune, a senior police officer said here on Monday. Dumka SP Y S Ramesh told reporters that Akash Murmu alias Akash Hansda alias Saibram Hembram, who carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was arrested in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday and brought here during the day.

Hansda was working as a labourer to evade arrest, he said. Acting on a tip-off about his whereabouts in Pune, a police team from Dumka went to the city and nabbed the 28- year-old Maoist with the assistance of the Pune Police, Ramesh said.

Hansda, who was a member of the firing squad of the CPI (Maoist), was involved in the killing of Balihar, two other policemen and their driver on July 2, 2013, the SP said. He was also involved in the attack on a polling party on April 24, 2014, during the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

The Maoist is wanted in several cases in Dumka and Pakur districts, he added..

