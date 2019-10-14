Two members of all-woman gang held from Rajasthan

Mumbai Police have nabbed two members of an all-woman gang from Rajasthan for allegedly burgling a shop in suburban Vile Parle, an official said on Monday. The accused Geeta Kanjar (40) and Mausmi Kanjar (30) are allegedly members of the infamous "Chaddar gang" which commits crimes by covering CCTV cameras in the targeted shop with a bedsheet or shawl.

The gang members had committed crimes in various cities in Rajasthan and in Delhi, Surat, and Pune, he said. The gang members originally hailed from Vyavar and Vijaygarh Village in Rajasthan.

"We nabbed them from Rajasthan with the help of local police on October 9 and secured their transit remand," he said.

