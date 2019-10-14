International Development News
8, including 3 children, injured in fire triggered by gas cylinder leak in Haryana

PTI Jind
Updated: 14-10-2019 22:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three children and five adults suffered burn injuries in a fire instigated by a leaking gas cylinder in Jind district of Haryana on Monday, a police officer said. Station House Officer Dinesh Kumar said the leak happened when food was being cooked at a hatchery in Kharak Ramji village.

He said eight people, including three children, suffered burn injuries during the fire. The injured have been referred to PGI Rohtak.

An investigation is under way.

COUNTRY : India
