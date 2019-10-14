CG: Labour dept inspector held for accepting Rs 40,000 bribe

A labour department inspector was on Monday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, an official said. The accused Suresh Kumar Kurre was nabbed when he was accepting money from the complainant who runs an NGO for clearing the latter's pending payment for a work done for the Labour department.

"The complainant's NGO was allotted the work of skill development training for 320 people under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna' by the Labour department in the district," the official said. The department had sanctioned the work to the NGO at Rs 18 lakh of which around Rs 9 lakh was paid to the complainant, he added.

"For releasing payment of the pending amount, Kurre demanded a bribe of Rs 1.90 lakh which was settled down to Rs 1 lakh. Kurre agreed to accept the amount in installments," the official said. After receiving complaint, the ACB laid a trap and nabbed Kurre at his office in Jashpur.

He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

