Bihar: Patna water logging matter to come up in HC on Oct 16

The Patna High Court will hear the matter pertaining to waterlogging in Patna and problems faced by citizens due to it on Wednesday, October 16. The court has fixed the date for hearing on the complaint of Patna High Court lawyers.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Monday chaired a high-level meeting on water-logging in Patna. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Kumar had kick-started the process to provide financial relief of Rs 6,000 to the families affected by floods and heavy rainfall in state capital Patna and in other districts.

The relief amount of Rs 6000 will be disbursed through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) directly to the bank accounts of those affected. Incessant rainfall and rise in the water level of river Ganga caused floods in the state, with over 73 people losing their lives. Many are still missing. (ANI)

