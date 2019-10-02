Gandhian thoughts would remain relevant forever: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on Wednesday. Noting that Gandhian values would remain relevant forever, Patnaik appealed to the people to work towards eradicating poverty, violence, injustice, and inequality.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shashtri, he tweeted, "Humble tributes to former Prime Minister #LalBahadurShastri on his birth anniversary. He was a freedom fighter, patriot and golden words, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" is still a guiding force to build a strong and powerful nation." Patnaik, while addressing the National Integration Conclave held on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi here, said that the Father of the Nation was not a political personality, rather he was a saint and a social reformer. "His mesmerizing personality had tied the entire nation into one thread," Patnaik said, adding Mahatma Gandhi was the true symbol of national integration.

The chief minister said Mahatma Gandhi was fighting not only for independence but he was also working towards nation-building. "We can solve many of our problems through adherence to the Mahatma's non-violence principles," he said.

In the conclave attended by a large number of freedom fighters, the chief minister reiterated his demand of incorporating the word 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Constitution. He also thanked the freedom fighters for taking part in a signature campaign towards this demand.

Earlier, Patnaik along with Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal attended the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations held at the Odisha Assembly premises. The chief minister also visited a photo exhibition gallery at the Institute of Engineers and attended a cleanliness drive at Satyanagar area in the city. Several organizations, political parties, and individuals organized programs across the state on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)