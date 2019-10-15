Indian govt organises cricket coaching camp for boys, girls from Commonwealth countries

An Indian government sponsored cricket coaching camp for boys and girls from Commonwealth countries is being held at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Thirty-five participants — 18 boys and 17 girls under 16 years of age — from 16 Commonwealth countries are attending the camp from October 1-30, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

The coaching camp, which is the first of its kind, is being conducted pursuant to the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in April 2018 in London, the MEA said. India is a major player in the 53-member Commonwealth engaging the Small States and Small Island Developing States.

This cricket coaching camp is aimed at strengthening bonds among the youth of the Commonwealth countries through the medium of sports, the statement said.

