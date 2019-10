A 44-year-old estate workerwas attacked and killed by a wild elephant at nearbyThirunelly on Tuesday

The deceased, K C Mani, was found seriously injured atthe estate and was being rushed to a hospital when hesuccumbed to injuries, police said

Mani, is a local committee member of the CPI(M)'sThirunelly unit.

