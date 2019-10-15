International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Fire breaks out, four of family die in Jhansi

PTI Jhansi
Updated: 15-10-2019 13:11 IST
Fire breaks out, four of family die in Jhansi

Representative Image Credit: ANI

Four members of a family died after a fire broke out in their shop-cum-residence here, police said on Tuesday. DIG (Jhansi range) Subhash Singh Baghel said four

members of grocer Jagdish Udainiya's family died in the fire which erupted at around 2.30 am. Neighbors alerted the fire brigade and rescued five other family members staying on the first floor.

Police suspect short circuit triggered the fire. The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Udainiya (51), wife Rajni (45), daughter Muskaan (16) and his mother Kumud. All of them were sleeping in the same room.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives, a statement issued by the state government said. He directed officials of the district administration to ensure all possible help to the affected persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019