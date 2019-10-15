Naxal killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, police said. The skirmish took place around 9.30 am at a forest in the Tulsi Dongri area when a team of the Special Task Force and District Reserve Group was out on a counter-insurgency exercise along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operation) Sundarraj P told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the Tulsi Dongri area, a Maoist den located about 350 km from Raipur, the gun battle broke out between the two sides, he said. After guns fell silent, the body of a Naxal, identified as Kosa, the deputy commander of Mahupadhar local organization squad of Darbha Division of Maoists, was recovered from the spot, the official said.

Besides, a country-made pistol, a large number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other Naxal material were also seized from the site, he said, adding that search operation was still underway in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)