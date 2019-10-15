Ex-Min asks PM Modi to consider Dalai Lama's name for this year's Mahatma Gandhi Int'l Peace Prize

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Vijay Singh Mankotia has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to consider Dalai Lama's name for this year's Mahatma Gandhi International Peace Prize.

Conferring the award to the Dalai Lama this year will be more fitting as it is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said in the letter.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Dharamshala on November 7 to inaugurate a global investors meet and it will be an appropriate time to confer the award to the Dalai Lama.

