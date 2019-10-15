4 robbers on way to Delhi with dozen stolen laptops held in Noida

Four alleged robbers that targeted homes and shops for computers in Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand were arrested here on Tuesday, police said. The gang members were held near Kondli trijunction when they were en route to Delhi to sell at least a dozen stolen laptops, a senior official said.

The accused have been identified as Hansram Rajbhar, Munnu Jatav, Dilip Kumar and Devendra Kumar and they were held on a tip-off by officials from Sector 24 police station, Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said. "They are skilled robbers who would break into shops and homes and loot electronic items especially laptops. The gang was operating in Delhi, Noida and other NCR parts. They have a criminal history in Uttarakhand's Haldwani and Rudraprayag districts too," Krishna told reporters.

"Among the gang members Hansraj alone has over a dozen criminal cases registered against him," he added. Altogether, nine laptops and three desktop computers, and some other computer-related devices were recovered from the gang and a stolen car was also impounded from their possession, the police said.

Further proceedings against them were underway, the police added.

