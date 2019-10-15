Six child labourers rescued from Jaipur factory

Police on Tuesday rescued six child labourers from a bangle manufacturing factory in Jhotwara here and arrested an accused in this connection, an official said. The arrested accused was identified as Sameem Mohammad (42), police said.

A raid was conducted at the factory on Tuesday following a tip-off. One accused was arrested for forcing children to work, DCP (West) Kavendra Singh Sagar said. He said all child labourers were rescued from the factory and handed over to the Children Welfare Committee while the accused is being interrogated.

