444 cartons of foreign liquor seized, five arrested in Bihar

Police has seized 444 cartons of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday and arrested five persons in this connection. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Barkagaon area in the district and seized 444 cartons of IMFL from a truck and four pick-up vans, Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said.

Three motorcycles, five mobile phones and Rs 1.10 lakh in cash were also seized, he said. The nabbed persons are Ashok Rai, Sudhir Kumar, Jitendra Paswan, Suraj Kumar Yadav and Narendra Kumar, the SSP said.

Suraj Kumar Yadav was convicted for the murder of one Sudhir Singh, but had escaped from the prison in May, he said. Sale, consumption, manufacture, transportation, trade and storage of liquor is banned in Bihar..

