NE to open up trade with ASEAN, BIMSTEC nations through 'tea and khadi diplomacy': Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Northeastern states will open up trade and commerce with ASEAN and BIMSTEC nations through "tea and khadi diplomacy". The Northeast is the largest tea producing region of the country and a sizeable quantity of khadi is also produced there.

Addressing as chief guest at the curtain raiser event of the North East Expo 2019, organised here, Singh said the exhibition gave glimpses of art, culture, food, handlooms and handicrafts of the Northeast . "The North East Expo, 2019, will provide a platform for entrepreneurs from the eight Northeastern states to open up trade and commerce with ASEAN and BIMSTEC nations through tea and khadi diplomacy," he said.

The event also aims to identify and carry out preservation of the distinctive arts of the different tribes of the Northeast, he said. The ASEAN comprises Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia and Laos as member countries.

Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan are the BIMSTEC member states. The ASEAN and BIMSTEC member countries are considered to be geographically and culturally closer to the Northeastern region.

The panel discussions held at the event analysed the current state of unique food products, handlooms and handicrafts from the region. It also looked into the local economy, identify issues and challenges concerning their sustainability and outline measures needed for strengthening and promoting the unique ecosystem globally. The regional commissioners of eight Northeastern states also attended the curtain raiser event.

Singh said khadi is a symbol of women's empowerment as most of the spinners, weavers and handicraft artisans in the Northeast are women. Hence, it is important to bring khadi to the mainstream as it will help weavers, especially women, and continue to create more jobs, he said. On making 'khadi go global', he put forward the vision of using latest technology in boosting the production of khadi and making it globally competitive.

This would also help in generating immense employment opportunities in this sector, he said. The minister observed that the importance given by the Modi government has bridged the gaps of growth and development in the Northeast as well as broken psychological barriers in the minds of the people.

"The government has managed to bring the rest of India closer to the Northeast," he said. Singh referred to the steps being taken by the Union government for the development of the region and said the transport infrastructure, including rail tracks, highways, airports, have increased exponentially in the last five years with the constant interest being taken by the prime minister.

Singh said the 'Start up India, Stand up India' programme has led to young entrepreneurs in the Northeast starting their ventures by utilising the human and material resources in these states. "The day is not far when the Northeast would become the startup hub of the country", he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)