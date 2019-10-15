Robber who filed police complaint to mislead probe in another case arrested

A robber, who had filed a report about his missing motorcycle on police website to mislead probe in a case of robbery he committed over the weekend, was arrested in south Delhi's Madangir area, officials said on Tuesday. Jitender, 22, and his accomplice had robbed a woman's purse near Panchsheel flyover over the weekend but while trying to escape, they fell off their motorcycle.

They left the bike at the crime scene and filed a report about the two-wheeler missing on the police website in a bid to mislead the police investigation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur. Jitender was arrested on Sunday after police received a tip he would be visiting C- Block Park in Madangir to sell stolen mobile phones, police said.

A snatched mobile phone was recovered from him, they said. Efforts are on to arrest his accomplice.

