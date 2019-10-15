Convicted robber arrested over two years after jumping parole: Police

A robbery convict evading arrest for over two years after jumping parole was apprehended at Lado Sarai area in South Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Uttam Nagar resident Jitender, 29, was serving jail term for his offence committed in January 2014 and was given a 20-day parole on April 1, 2017, said Special Cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah.

But he jumped parole and never reported to the jail for serving his remaining sentence, said Kushwaha, adding the police had even announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest. "Police got a tip-off on Sunday that Jitender would come near Children Park, Lado Sarai around 7 pm to meet one of his contacts. A trap was laid and he was arrested," the DC added.

A semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges were also recovered from his possession, he said. Jitender along with one of his associates had robbed a man of cash and valuables after intercepting his car on gun point in the Mahendra Park area on the night of January 7, 2014, said police.

