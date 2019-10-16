CCB raids two dance bars in Bengaluru, probe underway

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police conducted raids on two dance bars here on Tuesday. From a Metro Night club, the CCB sleuths rescued 71 women, who were from Mumbai, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Nepal.

Another raid was conducted at the dance bar situated in Devanahalli. In Devanahalli, the police have arrested three people and have seized Rs 2,22,500 and mobile phones.

A thorough investigation into the matter is underway. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)