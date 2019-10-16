Labourer from Chhattisgarh shot dead by militants in J-K

A migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by terrorists in militancy-infested Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said. S K Sagar, a resident of Bansoli area of Chhattisgarh, was a brick kiln worker, they said.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said that the incident happened at Kakapora area of Pulwama. "We have fanned out teams in various parts to nab the killers," he said.

