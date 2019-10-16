Man held at IGI for smuggling gold worth Rs 48L

A man was arrested at Delhi airport upon his arrival from the UAE for allegedly smuggling a gold bar worth more than Rs 48 lakh by concealing it in an electric iron, customs officials said on Wednesday. The passenger, who arrived at the Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport from Dubai on Monday, was intercepted after he had crossed the green channel.

On detailed personal and baggage search, one piece of silver colour coated, filament shaped gold bar weighing 1,280 grams and having a market value of Rs 48,46,208 was recovered, the officials said. The recovered gold has been seized and the passenger arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

For the purpose of customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the green channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the red channel for those having dutiable goods.

