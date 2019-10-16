Normal life continues to be hit in Kashmir for the 73rd consecutive day

Normal life continued to be affected in Kashmir for the 73rd consecutive day on Wednesday since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution as the main market continued to be shut and most of the public transport stayed off the roads, officials said. Private transport was seen plying unhindered in the city and elsewhere in the valley, they said.

Auto-rickshaws and a few inter-district cabs were also seen plying in few areas of Kashmir but the other modes of public transport remained off the roads. The main market and other business establishments remained shut. In some areas, including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, shops opened for few hours early in the morning, they said.

Few vendors had also set up stalls on the TRC Chowk-Polo View road, the officials said. Schools and colleges were open but the students stayed away as parents continued to keep their wards at home due to apprehensions about their safety, they said.

Mobile services were restored in Kashmir on Monday but the SMS facility was snapped once again hours later. Internet services across all platforms continued to be snapped in the valley, the officials said.

Most of the top level and second rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody. Mainstream leaders, including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been either detained or placed under house arrest. Another former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has been arrested under the controversial Public Safety act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978.

