Four held with 1800 kg cannabis in Visakhapatnam

Four persons were arrested and 1800 kg cannabis was seized from their possession at Garikabandha village in Vizag district on Tuesday.

ANI Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
Updated: 16-10-2019 15:00 IST
Around 1800 kg cannabis seized by the Excise and Prohibition department in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After procuring cannabis from tribal pockets of the district, the accused were transporting it to Vizag city, said the Excise and Prohibition department.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

