Man, woman commit suicide by consuming poisonous substance

A 21-year old man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Harmada area here, police said on Wednesday. The bodies of the victims, identified as Manisha (19) and Deepak, were recovered from the jungles near Jairampura village, they said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said. The duo consumed some poisonous substance to commit suicide. An empty bottle of the substance has been recovered from the spot, SHO Harmada police station Ramesh Saini said.

He said the bodies were sent to Kawantia Hospital for post mortem and were later handed over to family members for performing the last rites. He said a case has been registered under CrPc section 174.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)