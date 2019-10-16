International Development News
Chhattisgarh: Encounter between security forces, Maoists in Dantewada

An encounter took place between security forces and Maoists near Jagargunda here on Wednesday.

ANI Dantewada (Chhattisgarh)
Updated: 16-10-2019 15:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Security forces recovered two Bharmar guns, one ammunition pouch and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The encounter with the Maoist took place when troops of EF/231 was out from Kondasamli for a search operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
