Chhattisgarh: Encounter between security forces, Maoists in Dantewada

An encounter took place between security forces and Maoists near Jagargunda here on Wednesday.

Security forces recovered two Bharmar guns, one ammunition pouch and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The encounter with the Maoist took place when troops of EF/231 was out from Kondasamli for a search operation. (ANI)

