Man climbs atop mobile tower in Jammu

A mentally-challenged person climbed up a mobile tower in Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu city on Wednesday and was brought down by fire service officials safely. Some people informed about a man atop a mobile tower in Trikuta Nagar, where a lot of people assembled triggering panic, an official said.

A police team rushed to the spot and a crane of the fire service department was brought, after which the rescue operation began, he said. They brought down a man, who turned out to be mentally challenged, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)