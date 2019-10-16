International Development News
Development News Edition
Man climbs atop mobile tower in Jammu

PTI Jammu
Updated: 16-10-2019 15:34 IST
A mentally-challenged person climbed up a mobile tower in Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu city on Wednesday and was brought down by fire service officials safely. Some people informed about a man atop a mobile tower in Trikuta Nagar, where a lot of people assembled triggering panic, an official said.

A police team rushed to the spot and a crane of the fire service department was brought, after which the rescue operation began, he said. They brought down a man, who turned out to be mentally challenged, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
